Syria claims to have intercepted missiles fired from Israel

Syrian media reports that air defense systems intercepted missiles fired from Israel in the Damascus area. Israel not commenting.

Syrian anti-aircraft defense on Sunday evening fired toward Israeli missiles, shooting down one that fell outside Damascus, the official Syrian news agency SANA reported.

The "hostile missiles came from the Occupied Territories," the news agency said, adding that one missile came down in Aqraba, a suburb of Damascus.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there were three explosions in the Damascus suburbs after the missiles targeted "Syrian regime and Iranian positions."

At the same time, the Lebanese Al-Mayadeen television network reported that sonic booms were heard in the skies of southern Lebanon.

Another report said that Israeli fighter jets had been seen over the city of Sidon.

Israel is not commenting on the reports at this time and is maintaining a policy of ambiguity.

Last week, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visited the Golan Heights, where Bennett warned Iran against trying to establish itself in Syria.

"We have soldiers and commanders who know the job and know how to defend the north. The mullahs in Iran are sitting and sending us their octopus arms to terrorize Israeli citizens," he said.

"As much as Iran tries to build itself on Syrian soil - it will sink into the Syrian sands. Syria is becoming Iran’s Vietnam. We are increasing the pressure. Iran has nothing to look for on Syrian soil. We will continue to protect the borders of the country," added Bennett.