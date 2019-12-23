Hailey Varenberg identified as victim of Egged bus crash

The name of another victim of the bus crash which killed four people Sunday night was cleared for publication Monday evening.
The victim was named as Hailey Varenberg, a Jerusalem resident and member of the 'Shir Chadash' community.
Wernberg's community released a statement saying, "We regretfully announce the death of our girlfriend, who died tragically in the bus accident. Her funeral will take place tomorrow at 12:30 in the Har Hamenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem."
A line 947 Egged bus traveling from Jerusalem to Haifa crashed into a bus stop near Ben Gurion Airport, killing four people and injuring 14. The bus was
Earlier, one of the victims was identified as 79-year-old Yosef Kahalani, a resident of the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.
The names of the two other victims have not yet been released. The driver of the bus has been arrested.