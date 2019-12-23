Victim of bus crash identified as Yosef Kahalani of Petah Tikva

79-year-old Petah Tikva resident identified as one of the four victims killed in bus crash near Ben Gurion Airport.

One of the victims of Sunday night’s fatal crash was identified Monday as 79-year-old Yosef Kahalani, a resident of the central Israeli city of Petah Tikva.

Kahalani and three women were killed when the Egged line 947 bus driving from Jerusalem to Haifa strayed from its lane Sunday night, crashing into a bus stop.

The identities of the three other victims killed in the crash have yet to be released for publication. The three are women in their 30s and 50s.

Fourteen others were injured in the crash, including the driver, who suffered moderate injuries.

Kahalani is survived by his wife, his three daughters, and his fourteen grandchildren.

While Kahalani lived in Petah Tikva, relatives say he frequently visited Jerusalem, taking the line 947 bus, which stopped near his home, to the capital often.

The accident occurred just several stations before Kahalani’s stop.

Kahalani’s daughter, Iris, spoke with Channel 12 earlier Monday about her father, and the moment she was informed he had been killed.

“Dad went on a trip to Jerusalem, and on the way back we didn’t know he was on this bus – and then this happened. He left home as usual – he was 79-year-old but had a young spirit. He was a retiree who loved to visit Jerusalem, a man of nature, not a person of cars and telephones.”

“A police officer and a social worker waited for me by my home. And since I’m the oldest [of the children], I was given the responsibility of informing the rest of the family. It was difficult and sad.”

“The last time I spoke with him was Saturday night. I was supposed to meet him today, I needed to come pay a condolence call, and we spoke about it. He asked how the kids were and what is happening with everyone, how are they getting along. He was always asking those things.”

“I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye to him. When people are sick and they are going to die, people can say goodbye to them. A cement block killed my father, and I didn’t get the chance to say goodbye.”

Iris remembered her father as a “righteous man, a man of mitzvoth [commandments] who helped everyone.”

“My mother is broken,” Iris added.

The driver of the bus, Alexander Leibman, a 44-year-old resident of Haifa, was arrested after being questioned by police in connection with the crash.

He is under investigation for negligent driving resulting in death.