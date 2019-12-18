Bennett: Syria is Iran's Vietnam

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staf, Major General Aviv Kochavi, arrived on Wednesday for the exercise of the 188 Armored Brigade together with the Northern Command head Major General Amir Baram, Commander of the Ga'esh Brigade, Brig. Avi Gil. And Commander of the 188th Brigade, Col. Nir Rosenberg.

The exercise simulated combat in the north with a combination of armor, infantry, combat engineering, air force, and more. The soldiers practiced combat in a complex and crowded area, combined with advanced intelligence and offensive capabilities that would lead to the defeat and destruction of the enemy by the IDF.

Minister Bennett stated: "'I'm finishing a visit to the Northern Command now. We have soldiers and commanders, led by the commander-in-chief, the commander-in-chief, who know the job and protect the north. The mullahs in Iran sit and send us their octopus arms to make it difficult and terrorize the citizens of Israel."

"As much as Iran tries to build on Syrian soil, it will sink into the Syrian sands. Syria is becoming a Vietnam of Iran. We are increasing the pressure. Iran has nothing to look for on Syrian soil.

We will continue to maintain the borders of the country.

The Minister also referred to the uncovering of the vast terror cell in the Judea and Samaria area:

"The security forces and the Shin Bet have uncovered a vast network of terrorists from the Popular Front in Judea and Samaria, the same network that is responsible for the murder of Rina Shnerb. Rina - At the end we reached the terrorists.

"We will continue to chase every terrorist and terrorist before he hits us."