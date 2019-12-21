Shaked: Relationship with Bennett is 'excellent'

MK Ayelet Shaked (New Right) on Saturday night appeared on Israel's "Meet the Press" program.

Clarifying that her relationship with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) is "excellent" and there is "mutual respect and compromise" despite the silence over the past week, Shaked expressed dismay over the fact that "for one week I'm quiet, and there's a commotion."

She also said that she believed it was better to hold large-scale primaries for Religious Zionism, in which each person could apply to run, but unfortunately that did not happen.

Regarding her party's achievement in September's elections, Shaked said, "Seven Knesset seats is a nice achievement, but it's not good enough. We think that right now, running in two parties, one which represents the liberal right-wing and the other which represents the religious aspect of Religious Zionism, is a process which can lead to a right-wing government with 61 Knesset seats."

"In the coming week, we will do a lot of things to bring in new strength. Bennett is Defense Minister and that's an important thing for the State of Israel. The fact that he's Defense Minister gives him priority, the achievement in the Defense Ministry is a good thing for Israel. We have an agreement and full partnership, we went into politics together in order to work and achieve things, we could have taken two smaller portfolios and we chose the Defense Ministry over those two portfolios."