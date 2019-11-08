'This is right for the State of Israel'

New Right chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked on Friday welcomed the appointment of Naftali Bennett as Defense Minister, as agreed upon earlier in the day between Bennett and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Netanyahu offered us two ministerial portfolios from among the vacant ones: Agriculture, Diaspora and Welfare or just Defense. In a joint decision, we agreed that Bennett would be appointed Defense Minister until the government is formed. I am convinced that this is what is right for the State of Israel,” Shaked tweeted prior to the start of Shabbat in Israel.

Netanyahu and Bennett met earlier on Friday. Netanyahu proposed to appoint Bennett as Minister of Defense, and Bennett accepted the proposal. The appointment will be brought to the government for approval at the upcoming government meeting.

Bennett agreed that if when a new government will be formed, another person may be appointed Defense Minister.

The appointment was blasted by the Blue and White party, which accused Netanyahu of acting out of a “narrow and personal interest”.

The Democratic Union party criticized the move as well.

“Netanyahu does not loathe any shady plot and any despicable trick to cling to his chair and avoid trial. Appointing ministers in a transitional government is improper and undemocratic. This is another step in a series of corrupt steps in Netanyahu's quest for the destruction of Israeli democracy. Bennett's appointment as Defense Minister is inappropriate and proves that Netanyahu has no red lines,” the party said.

