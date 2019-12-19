2019 Eurovision in Israel chosen as best of the decade

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Tel Aviv in May.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Israel was voted as the best of the decade on Thursday.

The 2019 Eurovision Song Contest was held in Tel Aviv in May. The content was won by the Netherlands with the song “Arcade,” performed by Duncan Laurence. Italy finished second and Russia third.

Israeli representative Kobi Marimi came in 23rd. Marimi performed his song "Home" on stage and broke into tears.

Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the Eurovision final in 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal with the song "Toy."

Eurovision is the world’s largest non-sporting live TV event and the most-watched live entertainment program in Europe, attracting nearly 200 million television viewers worldwide annually.