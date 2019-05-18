Eurovision: Israeli performer breaks into tears on stage

Israeli Eurovision contestant Kobi Marimi performed his song "Home" - and broke into tears.

At the end of his performance, Marimi thanked the crowd, saying, "Thank you very much, thank you to the amazing audience in this hall, who supported and encouraged me. I couldn't help feeling your amazing energy."

"Thank you also to all those watching from home. I'm very happy to have performed this and honorably represented Israel."

Earlier Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu called Marimi to encourage him.

"Millions are watching you now and you know that the entire country is supporting you," Netanyahu said. "It's important that you believe in yourself, Kobi. Do the best you can. That's what you expect from yourself, and that's what we expect from you. We're all supporting and embracing you. I'll be watching you also. Much success to you and our country."