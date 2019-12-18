Jersey City shooter referred to Jews as 'Nazis'

ADL uncovers social media posts against Jews written by one of the Jersey City kosher store shooters.

One of the Jersey City kosher store shooters made derogatory comments about Jews in social media posts, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said on Tuesday, according to JTA.

The ADL announced it had uncovered a Facebook page that it says belonged to David Anderson, one of the two shooters who killed two Jews and a non-Jewish worker at the JC Kosher Supermarket, as well as a police officer at a nearby cemetery last week.

The other attacker has been identified as Francine Graham.

Among other things, Anderson on Facebook referred to Jews as “Nazis” and “Ashke-Nazis” and shared images of Jewish people along with the New Testament verse, “I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the Synagogue of Satan.”

Anderson also said that Jews created the state of Israel “as an attempt to make us believe that they were the Jews (us) that the bible speaks of and their exodus from Auschwitz was our exodus from captivity.”

Other posts show his hatred for white people, the police and the LGBTQ community, according to the ADL.

Reports last week said Anderson had left behind a handwritten note which said, “I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates.”

State officials said they believe the suspects were motivated by anti-Semitic and anti-law enforcement beliefs and are probing possible ties with the Black Hebrew Israelites, a movement of African-Americans who believe they descended from the biblical Israelites.

The leader of the Black Hebrew Israelite organization condemned the shooting, saying it was “unfortunate that the media uses the term ‘Black Hebrew Israelites’ without distinction as if the description is a one size fits all and it is absolutely not!”

“Many African-American Jews and Jews of color are threatened by these perpetrators, and by those against the actions of these perpetrators,” he said.