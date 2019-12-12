Report: Jersey City shooter left behind a handwritten note

One of the shooters who targeted Jersey City kosher market left behind note saying: "My creator makes me do this."

One of the killers who carried out the attack against a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City left behind a handwritten note, law enforcement sources told The New York Post on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the note said: “I do this because my creator makes me do this and I hate who he hates.”

The message was found inside the stolen U-Haul van David Anderson, 47, and his girlfriend Francine Graham, 50, on Tuesday drove to the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket, where they gunned down three people.

Anderson had posted anti-Jewish and anti-police messages to social media before the attack, the sources said.

The duo’s van was linked to the killing of an Uber driver in Bayonne, officials have said.

When Jersey City Detective Joseph Seals tried to question the pair about the vehicle earlier Tuesday, they fatally shot him in the head. They then drove to the nearby grocery store, where they were captured on CCTV footage rolling up in their van and firing using two long rifles.

While Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said hours after the shooting that the shooters targeted the market, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal refused to comment on the motive for the shooting at a press conference on Wednesday.