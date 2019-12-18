Litzman: The bloc with Netanyahu will continue

Deputy Health Minister MK Yaakov Litzman (United Torah Judaism) declared on Tuesday evening that the "right wing bloc" in support of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will continue with all its might and with unity.

"There was no practical political conversation between us and any of the leaders of the parties on the other side," Litzman said at a gathering in Kfar Chabad in honor Yud Tes Kislev.

Litzman’s comments echo ones made by Shas chairman and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri in a radio interview on Monday.

“I'll continue to maintain the right-wing bloc I set up. Already after the elections, I recognized that within the Likud there are some who are running against the Prime Minister who was elected by the public, so immediately after the elections I established the bloc. The right-wing will continue to be united. Liberman is to blame for the entire situation we are in," Deri said.

Deri and Litzman’s comments follow remarks quoted a week ago in the Israel Hayom newspaper attributed to one of the leaders of the parties in the right-wing bloc, who said the bloc would not be retained after the next election if Netanyahu could not form a government.

"The move was the right one at the time. It was something that was important to do to prevent the establishment of a left-wing government. But next time it will not happen,” the senior official was quoted as having said in closed conversations.

He added that “if Netanyahu fails to form a government, we will not be able to return to what had been going on in recent months, but we will have to look for other options and other connections."