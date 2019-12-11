'There will be no bloc after next election'

One of the leaders of the right-wing bloc says in closed conversations: If Netanyahu can't form a government, we'll look for alternatives.

One of the leaders of the right-wing bloc said that if the Knesset dissolves on Wednesday and third elections are called, there will not be a bloc made up of right-wing parties again, Israel Hayom’s Yehuda Shlezinger reported.

"The move was the right one at the time. It was something that was important to do to prevent the establishment of a left-wing government. But next time it will not happen,” the senior official was quoted as having said in closed conversations.

He added that “if Netanyahu fails to form a government, we will not be able to return to what had been going on in recent months, but we will have to look for other options and other connections."

A Channel 13 News poll published on Tuesday found that if elections were held today with Netanyahu heading the Likud, Blue and White would strengthen to 37 seats.

In such a situation, the Likud would receive 33 seats, the Joint List would receive 13 seats and Yisrael Beytenu 8 seats.

According to the poll, United Torah Judaism receives 7 seats, Shas and New Right each win 6 seats, and Labor-Gesher and the Democratic Union each win 5 seats.

The poll found that the Jewish Home-National Union party would not pass the electoral threshold at all.

According to the poll, if Netanyahu heads the Likud, the left wing-Arab bloc receives 60 seats while the right-wing bloc without Liberman has only 52 seats.

In contrast, if Gideon Sa'ar leads the Likud, 35 seats would be awarded to Blue and White and the Likud would weaken to 29 seats. The Joint List would receive 13 seats and Yisrael Beytenu would win 8 seats.

Shas, United Torah Judaism and New Right would receive 7 such seats each, the Democratic Union and the unified rightist parties would receive 5 seats while Labor-Gesher gets only 4 seats.

However, in such a scenario despite the weakening of the Likud, the right-wing bloc strengthens to 55 seats, compared to the left wing-Arab bloc that would stand at 57 seats as is the case today.