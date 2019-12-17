Exposure to measles on flight to Georgia

Health Ministry warns: Passengers on flights to and from Georgia may have been exposed to deadly virus.

Israel's Health Ministry warned that passengers who flew to and from Georgia in the past week may have been exposed to the measles virus.

The affected flight left Tel Aviv for Georgia on December 12, 2019, and the affected return flight left Georgia for Tel Aviv on December 16, 2019.

Passengers who did not receive two doses of the MMR vaccine are requested to come into their local Health Ministry office for vaccination, the Ministry said.

Since October 2018, Israel has had approximately 4,500 measles cases, along with three deaths and one previously healthy 10-year-old boy who has lain comatose for over a year.

In addition, approximately one in ten measles patients requires hospitalization, and 12% returned to the hospital within three months.

Measles can cause erase a patient's prior immunity, essentially leaving a person more vulnerable to illness than a newborn baby for up to two years. Other complications from measles include encephalitis, pneumonia, febrile seizures, and liver infections.

Nearly all of the 4,500 measles patients did not receive the MMR vaccine at all, while a small minority had received either the single "dead" measles vaccine now considered to be ineffective, or a single dose of the MMR vaccine.