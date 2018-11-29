10-year-old in mortal danger after contracting measles

A 10-year-old boy from Samaria was hospitalized in solitary confinement in a pediatric ward at Schneider Children's Medical Center in Petah Tikva after he contracted measles.

The child, who has not previously been vaccinated for measles, suffers from encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and is in mortal danger.

Over the past year, more than 2,000 cases of measles have been reported in Israel. The Health Ministry is working on several levels to increase the number of people immunized against the disease.

At the beginning of the week, the Ministry of Health reported on a measles patient who was on a flight from Bucharest to Israel, and called on passengers who had not received two doses of measles vaccinations to contact the nearest health office to their place of residence.

The flight flew from Bucharest to Israel on Tuesday November 20. The ministry said healthy people born before 1957 are naturally immunized against the disease and should not be vaccinated now.

A few days earlier, Rambam Hospital reported that a 1-year-old baby had contracted the measles. The baby and his mother traveled on a number of buses, and the Health Ministry called on the passengers to contact the Health Bureau nearest to their place of residence to test for the measles . The Ministry also published the bus lines and dates on which the baby and his mother traveled.