Trump: We're watching North Korea very closely

Trump says he would be disappointed if something is “in the works” in North Korea.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday he would be disappointed if something is “in the works” in North Korea, adding the United States is watching activities in the Asian nation closely.

“I’d be disappointed if something would be in the works, and if it is, we’ll take care of it. We’re watching it very closely,” the President said, according to Reuters.

The comments come amid renewed tensions between Washington and Pyongyang.

On Saturday, North Korea said it had successfully conducted another test at a satellite launch site and added its latest tests are aimed at “restraining and overpowering the nuclear threat of the US”.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un engaged in months of mutual insults and threats of devastation in 2017, sending tensions soaring before a diplomatic rapprochement the following year.

The pair have met three times since June 2018, most recently in Vietnam in February, but with little progress towards denuclearization. Pyongyang has set Washington a December 31 deadline to make new concessions to kickstart stalled talks.

Since that June meeting, North Korea has conducted several tests of ballistic missiles.

Trump warned last week that Kim had "everything" to lose through hostility towards the United States.

On Sunday, the US special envoy for North Korea, Stephen Biegun, arrived in Seoul and called on North Korea to resume talks.

“It is time for us to do our jobs. Let’s get this done. We are here, and you know how to reach us,” the envoy said.