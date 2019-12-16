Haredi MK: Liberman is the Israeli Corbyn

During the election campaign for the 21st Knesset, the Yisrael Beytenu party distributed a Russian-language video against the haredi public and its way of life, provoking great outrage among the haredi parties.

On Saturday, the video was redistributed by anonymous users on social media, leading MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) to strongly attack Yisrael Beytenu on Sunday and claim that its chairman Avigdor Liberman is the "Israeli Corbyn", a reference to the leader of the British Labour party who is known for his anti-Semitic views.

“Evet Liberman is the Israeli Jeremy Corbyn and his end will be a flaming fall, G-d willing. We must denounce him as Britain denounced Corbyn," said Eichler.

"When you look at Liberman's actions, it is easy to see the racism towards the haredi and Arab publics in Israel," MK Eichler said, adding that "Liberman's conduct violates the fundamental principles of the Jewish and democratic state.”

"In addition, when Liberman says ‘no to a state of halakha’, he basically disqualifies the traditional Jewish character of the State of Israel. There is no Jewish state without Jewish law. Even though not every citizen maintains the halakha, unfortunately, it is against the Jewish character of the state to declare that,” concluded Eichler.