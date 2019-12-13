Nasrallah: Iran will defend itself

Hezbollah leader claims US and Israel are taking advantage of Lebanon protests, warns against their "incitement".

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Friday dismissed reports claiming that a senior Iranian Revolutionary Guards official had threatened that Iran would respond from Lebanon and “flatten Tel Aviv” if Israel “makes a mistake” against Iran.

"If someone harms Iran, it will defend itself. Iran would not let its allies respond," Nasrallah said in a speech, according to Yediot Aharonot.

Nasrallah further claimed that the US and Israel are taking advantage of the protests in Lebanon for their own interests. Responding to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s statement that Hezbollah threatens Lebanese society, he said, "Hezbollah threatens US interests in the region and not the Lebanese people."

"Americans want to solve their problem and Israel's problem, and Hezbollah is the first threat to Israeli aspirations across the country, in the fields of water and oil. The Lebanese should be aware of American incitement and not be affected by the incitement that is pushing the conflict into chaos," he added.

The Hezbollah leader also maintained his group’s preference for a government that includes the majority of political parties.

The ongoing protests in Lebanon have led to the resignation of Prime Minister Saad Hariri, and a replacement has not yet been named.

Hezbollah, which has a strong political presence in Lebanon, is a major part of the cabinet, after the group and its allies gained more than half the seats of the 128-member Lebanese parliament in the election last May.

