Gazans celebrate anniversary of Hamas founding

Some 2,200 take part in weekly “March of the Return” demonstrations on Gaza border, throw firebombs at IDF troops.

Thousands of Palestinian Arabs took part on Friday in marches throughout Gaza to mark the 32nd anniversary of the founding of the Hamas terrorist organization, Channel 13 News reported.

Meanwhile, the weekly “March of the Return” demonstrations along the Gaza border were conducted at low intensity along the border, with some 2,200 participants.

Several hundreds of the rioters approached the fence and threw firebombs at IDF troops, who responded using riot dispersal means. One firebomb was thrown at an army vehicle, causing no injuries or damages.

The Gaza “health ministry” said five Arabs were injured during the clashes.

The weekly “March of the Return” riots, orchestrated by Hamas, had been held every Friday since March of 2018 until several weeks ago, when Hamas cancelled them, likely due to the efforts being made through mediators to achieve a long-term ceasefire with Israel, before resuming them last week.

