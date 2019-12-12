Netanyahu opposes initiative to cancel Likud primaries

'The Likud is a democratic movement and its members will decide who will lead it. Prime Minister Netanyahu is confident that he will win.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu instructed Likud MK David Bitan on Thursday afternoon not to promote his initiative to cancel the Likud primaries for the party's leadership.

"The Likud is a democratic movement and its members will decide who will lead it. Prime Minister Netanyahu is confident that he will win their sweeping confidence," his office stated.

Bitan announced that in light of Netanyahu's request he is withdrawing his proposal to cancel the primaries. "I recently promoted an initiative for the cancellation of the primaries for the leadership of Likud. I believe that at this time we must focus on a Likud victory in the upcoming elections."

''Netanyahu asked me to take back my proposal and to hold the primaries as planned," Bitan said. "I would like to thank the 830 members of the Likud central committee and many others who requested to join my appeal and signed for the cancellation of the primaries."