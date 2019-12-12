Man arrested for pointing gun at Jew in Brooklyn

Shomrim, NYPD cooperate to detain man who pointed handgun at Jewish man in Borough Park.

Gary Willig,

A man was arrested Thursday morning after he pointed a handgun at a Jewish man in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, Yeshiva World News reported.

The Borough Park Shomrim received a call from the man who was threatened and notified the NYPD of the incident. The Shomrim followed the suspect until police arrived to arrest him.

The suspect is reportedly a Hispanic man in his 40s.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit has been requested to investigate the incident as a possible hate crime.

The incident comes two days after four people, including two hasidic Jews, were murdered in a suspected anti-Semitic shooting attack at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey.

