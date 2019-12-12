Attorney General Grewal says shooting at kosher supermarket in Jersey City being investigated as potential act of domestic terrorism.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal gave a press conference tHURSday on the shooting at the JC kosher supermarket in Jersey City.

Attorney General Grewal stated that police had recovered five firearms belonging to the two shooters, including four inside the JC kosher supermarket and one inside the U-haul the suspects drove.

The weapons included an AR-15 rifle, a Mossburg 12-gauge shotgun, a nine millimeter ruger, and a nine-millimeter Glock 17, Inside the U-haul authorities found a 22-caliber ruger mark four with a homemade silencer.

He said that the three civilians who were killed inside the store were likely shot within minutes of the suspects entering the store.

Grewel further stated that the autopsies of the two Jewish victims were carried out quickly so that they could be buried as soon as possible in accordance with Jewish religious tradition and that a rabbi was present for the examinations.

He stated that authorities had not made a final determination on the motivation for the "Based on what we have collected so far, including based on recent witness interviews, we believe that the suspects held views that reflect hatred of the Jewish people as well as hatred of law enforcement.

"We are still working to determine how they selected their particular for these attacks, specifically both the JC kosher supermarket and Detective Joseph Seals.

"There has been considerable reporting that these two suspects are linked to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement. We have evidence that both suspects expressed interest in this group, but we have not definitively established any formal links to that organization or to any other group. Based on the available evidence. we believe that the two shooters were acting on their own. But we will continue to pursue all leads.

"The evidence points towards acts of hate. I can confirm that we're investigating this matter as potential acts of domestic terrorism, fueled both by anti-Semitism, and anti-law enforcement beliefs."