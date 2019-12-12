Bennett to party activists: Start your engines

Defense Minister hints he intends to add new names to New Right list for March elections.

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, chairman of the New Right party, on Wednesday evening sent a message to party activists ahead of the election campaign for the 23rd Knesset.

Bennett reiterated his statement that the New Right will run independently in the upcoming elections, hinting at his intention to reinforce the party list with new names.

"In a few hours we will start the third election campaign, we will act and run as the New Right independently, we will certainly refresh and make all the necessary moves,” Bennett said in a recording sent to party activists before the Knesset was dissolved.

"Start your engines, I ask for some patience, it will take some time for us to get organized on the management structure and other things," he added.

“In the meantime, thank you very much, I will not join in the justified complaints over these unnecessary elections, but this is the reality that the people of Israel will have to contend with, and us as well. Most importantly, we will succeed, and we will succeed in a big way, love you," concluded Bennett.