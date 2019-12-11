The final hours of the 22nd Knesset

The Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening approved the first reading of the bill dissolving the 22nd Knesset and the bill to advance the elections to the 23rd Knesset.

91 Knesset members supported the bill to dissolve the Knesset int its first reading and it passed without opponents and with no abstentions. 93 Knesset members supported the bill to advance the elections to the 23rd Knesset, and 7 opposed.

The proposals will be returned to the special committee that was established for their preparation, for further discussion and for preparation for their second and third readings.

MK Yair Lapid (Blue and White) was one of the first speakers to discuss the proposal. "Keep the children away from the television. There are elections, and those elections are going to be a festival of hate and violence and disgust. So make sure your kids aren't near the TV in the next three months, so they won't see what the elected officials are saying."

"What used to be the great celebration of democracy becomes the moment of embarrassment of this building. This election has only three reasons - bribery, fraud and breach of trust," Lapid said, in a reference to the indictments against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

MK Uri Maklev (United Torah Judaism) said that "if the public does not want to hear a discourse of hatred and polarization but demands that its representatives hear what their social goals are and not a personal discourse of the representatives - there is a solution to the crisis."

"How can we accept that disqualifying entire publics is a legitimate discourse? All that lies behind the dispersion of the 20th, 21st, and now 22nd Knesset is the desire to overthrow the prime minister. Some may have wanted to improve positions politically and electorally. We do not know what more elections will bring, but if we change the discourse, whether the public demands and wants to hear social, economic or political messages, if the public demands to know who has the experience and capabilities to lead the State of Israel, it can lead to a solution. Otherwise, we will return to the same point,” he added.