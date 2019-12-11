'Violent anti-Semitism has turned into national crisis'

New York City placed on high alert following Jersey City shooting, says Mayor de Blasio, warning that anti-Semitism has become a 'crisis'.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio condemned Tuesday’s deadly shooting at a kosher grocery story in Jersey City, warning that “violent anti-Semitism” had become a national crisis in the US.

“This tragically confirms that a growing pattern of violent anti-Semitism has now turned into a crisis for our nation. And now this threat has reached the doorstep of New York City,” de Blasio tweeted, in response to the shooting at the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City which left three people dead.

A fourth – a police detective – was killed by the shooters earlier at a cemetery less than a mile away.

Mayor de Blasio announced that in the wake of the shooting, New York had been placed on high alert, though there was no “specific threat directed against” the city.

“Although there is no credible or specific threat directed against New York City, I have directed the NYPD to assume a state of high alert. Tonight, NYPD assets are being redeployed to protect key locations in the Jewish community. Tomorrow, we will announce additional measures.”

De Blasio went on to assail the “hateful pattern” of anti-Semitic attacks, calling for ‘aggressive’ action to ‘root out’ the threat.

“History teaches us how dangerous it is to ignore this kind of hateful pattern. We must stop anti-Semitism aggressively and decisively, and I call upon all New Yorkers to join in rooting out this threat.”

The mayor’s comments drew some criticism, however.

Rabbi Mordechai Lightstone, a member of the Chabad movement, chastised de Blasio over the spate of violent attacks on Jews inside New York City.

“Mayor, with all due respect, you're looking at violence at our doorstep, when it's been in the house the whole time as well.”

In Israel, Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar also responded to the Tuesday shootings, offered his condolences to the families of the victims and wishing the wounded a speedy recovery.

“My thoughts are with the Jewish community in New Jersey this morning. I send my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones, and pray for the swift recovery of the injured.”