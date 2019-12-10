Genesis Prize to be awarded to Natan Sharansky

Sharansky chosen due to his long-standing struggle for human rights and service for Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The $1 million Genesis Prize for 2020 will be awarded to Nathan Sharansky, a former Prisoner of Zion and Refusenik.

The Yediot Aharonot newspaper reports that Sharansky, the first Israeli winner of the award, was chosen due to his long-standing fight for human rights, political freedom and his service to the Jewish people and the State of Israel.

The award, dubbed "the Jewish Nobel" by Time magazine, will be presented to Sharansky at a festive ceremony to be held in Binyanei Ha'uma in Jerusalem on June 18, 2020. Like his predecessors, Sharansky also chose to dedicate the award's financial grant to a cause that is at the top of the Israeli-Jewish agenda.

"This is a great honor for me," Sharansky said. "During my years as a Jew in the Soviet Union, Israel helped me discover my Jewishness and my belonging to the Jewish people. It is this connection to Israel that has given me, and other Refuseniks, the power to fight for anyone who is denied basic rights."