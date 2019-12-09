Netanyahu meets with head of Samaria Regional Council

נתניהו נפגש עם ראש מועצת שומרון

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met with on Sunday evening with Samaria Regional Council chairman Yossi Dagan and the leaders of the Likud branch in Samaria, Yaakov Weinberger and Yoni Hayisraeli.

The meeting was held at the invitation of the Prime Minister after the Likud Central Committee meeting in Tel Aviv.

Netanyahu said that the meeting "dealt with the challenges of the settlement in Judea and Samaria and was held in a respectful atmosphere for the purpose of the victory of the Likud."

The meeting was held in light of the call by the head of the Samaria Regional Council to hold primaries for the leadership of the Likud, in which Dagan hinted that he would support Gideon Sa'ar.

"Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is one of the great leaders the State of Israel has had, one level above many of the prime ministers who served before him. However, today, we must remember that the rule of the entire national camp is in tangible danger," Dagan said last week.

"Gideon Sa'ar is a worthy leader, one of the pillars of the national camp, who has proven himself in recent years in preserving the Land of Israel, the values ​​of Zionism and nationality. It would be most appropriate for him to run in the primaries for the leadership of the movement ahead of the next election.”

"Democracy is the pride of the Likud," Dagan stressed. “The primaries need to be held in a respectful, proper and clean manner. There is no room for personal attacks and offensive and disrespectful expressions against any candidate. We need to come strong and united under one leadership for the next elections - for the future of the country.”