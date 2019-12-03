'Right-wing government is in danger, we need Likud primaries'

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan on Tuesday called on the Likud party to hold new primaries in order to ensure that the right-religious camp will win the expected third round of elections.

"Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is one of the greatest leaders Israel has had, a step above many of the prime ministers who served before him," Dagan said. "However, today, we have an obligation to remember that the government of the entire nationalist camp is in real danger."

"Our central purpose is to continue leading the State of Israel with a Zionist and moral government, and today - 26 years after Oslo - it is clear that this can only mean a government based on the nationalist camp. In the reality that has been created, and since it seems that there is no possibility of forming a govenrment, we must hold primaries for the movement's leadership."

Dagan, who serves as chairman of the "My Likud" group, did not express official support for MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud), but said that he is more than worthy to run in Likud's primaries against Netanyahu.

"Gideon Sa'ar is a moral and worthy leader, one of the pillars of the nationalist camp, who has proven himself in recent years to protect the Land of Israel, Zionist values, and the nation. It is extremely appropriate that he should run in primaries for the movement's leadership prior to the next elections.

"Democracy is the pride of the Likud. The primaries need to be held in an appropriate, honorable, and clean fashion. There is no place for personal attacks and insulting or dishonorable comments about any candidate. We need to be strong and united under a single leadership in the next elections - for the sake of Israel's future."