Bennett: You don't shoot at Jews in their own country

Defense Minister calls on Blue and White, Liberman to form coalition with Netanyahu now.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Bennett
Bennett
Sharia Diamond

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett appealed to the Blue and Wite party to compromise to prevent a third round of elections.

"I appeal to the people in charge: Don't lead the State of Israel off a cliff. I am the person with the greatest interest in going to the elections, because I will remain the defense minister for the next six months if that happens. Go to Netanyahu today until a deal is reached. And Liberman, come home," Bennett said.

Speaking at a Makor Rishon conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Bennett addressed last night's rocket attacks on southern Israel. "Whoever shoots at the State of Israel will pay a price. Unfortunately, we have accustomed our enemies to having equations whereby they receive things in return. We need to change the equation. You don't shoot Jews in their own country."

