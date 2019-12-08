Bennett: You don't shoot at Jews in their own country

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett appealed to the Blue and Wite party to compromise to prevent a third round of elections.

"I appeal to the people in charge: Don't lead the State of Israel off a cliff. I am the person with the greatest interest in going to the elections, because I will remain the defense minister for the next six months if that happens. Go to Netanyahu today until a deal is reached. And Liberman, come home," Bennett said.

Speaking at a Makor Rishon conference at the International Convention Center in Jerusalem, Bennett addressed last night's rocket attacks on southern Israel. "Whoever shoots at the State of Israel will pay a price. Unfortunately, we have accustomed our enemies to having equations whereby they receive things in return. We need to change the equation. You don't shoot Jews in their own country."