Mandelblit: 'No point' in forcing PM to resign

A-G responds to petition to force Netanyahu to resign, says such a move impossible while transition government continues.

Attorney General Avichai Mandeblit has submitted his response to the petition to the High Court of Justice demanding that Prime Minister Netanyahu be removed from office in response to the charges filed against him.

Mandelblit replied to the petition by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel and wrote that there is no point in taking such a procedure because Netanyahu cannot resign as long as he heads a transition government.

In response, the Attorney General also stated that last month he published his position on the situation in which the prime minister is not required by law to resign as a result of the indictments against him.