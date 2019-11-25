Attorney General: PM not required to step down

A-G states no legal basis to force PM out of office despite indictments for fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced Monday evening that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu would not be required to resign as a result of the indictments against him. He will examine the issue of Netanyahu's ministerial portfolios separately.

Under Israeli law, ministers facing indictment must resign. Netanyahu will likely be required to give up the four ministries he currently holds. However, the prime minister is not required to step down while under indictment.

Mandelblit announced Thursday that he has decided to indict Prime Minister Netanyahu for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in Case 4000, and fraud and breach of trust in Cases 1000 and 2000.

Netanyahu has faced numerous calls to step down since the indictments were announced. The Movement for quality government in Israel on Sunday submitted the first petition to the High Court of Justice calling on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to be forced to resign in light of the indictments.