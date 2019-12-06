Two dead in shooting at naval base in Florida

At least two killed and multiple others injured in shooting at naval base in Pensacola. Shooter confirmed dead.

At least two people were killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday morning, the US Navy said, according to NBC News.

Some reports said there were as many as 11 people injured in the shooting, the background to which is not clear at this time.

The shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola has been confirmed dead, the Escambia County Sheriff's Office and the Navy said.

"Active shooter is deceased. One additional fatality has been confirmed. Unknown number of injured people being transferred to local hospitals," said a Navy tweet.

A spokeswoman with nearby Baptist Health Care said the hospital had received five patients.

Jason Bortz, the public affairs officer for the air station, said reports of a shooting began at 6:30 a.m. local time.

The shooting is the second such incident at a US military facility this week. On Wednesday, a US sailor shot dead two civilian Defense Department employees and wounded a third at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before killing himself.

Naval Air Station Pensacola employs more than 16,000 military and 7,400 civilian personnel.

