Three injured in shooting at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

Sailor opens fire at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii, injures three before taking his own life. Background unclear.

At least three people were injured, two of them critically, in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

A spokesman told Hawaii News Now said the situation at Drydock 2 has been “contained," and a witness said he saw the gunman fatally shoot himself.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the gunshot victims are civilian. The background to the incident is not known at this time.

One of the victims was taken to the Tripler Army Medical Center, one to Pali Momi Medical Center and a third to the Queen’s Medical Center.

First responders were called to the base about 2:30 p.m. local time. In the minutes after the shooting, base personnel were urged over PA system and with text messages to shelter in place.

The lockdown that was in place after the shooting has been lifted.

The Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam confirmed the details of the shooting on Twitter.

“Officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam report the shooting incident at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard has been secured. One person is confirmed dead. The shooter has been identified as a U.S. Sailor,” it wrote.

“The sailor reportedly shot and injured three Department of Defense civilian workers before shooting [himself]. The incident took place this afternoon at the vicinity of the shipyard’s Dry Dock 2. The base is no longer in lockdown.”

The shipyard is across the harbor from the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, which on Saturday will mark the 78th anniversary of the attack by Japan that propelled the US into World War II.

Pearl Harbor houses the headquarters for the US Pacific Fleet and is the home port for 10 destroyers and 15 submarines.