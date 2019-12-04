"Blue & White to blame for failure to build unity government," says MK Oded Forer, number two on Yisrael Beytenu list.

A senior Yisrael Beytenu MK slammed the Blue and White party Wednesday, blaming the center-right party for the failure of Israel’s largest Knesset factions to form a unity government.

Speaking with Channel 12 Wednesday morning, MK Oded Forer publicly endorsed the formation of a narrow, right-wing government if no last-minute breakthrough can be achieved for the establishment of a unity government.

Channel 12 reported Tuesday that Yisrael Beytenu MKs Forer and Hamad Amar had urged party chairman Avidgor Liberman to announce that he would help Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu form a narrow rightist government if Blue and White fails to reach a breakthrough in unity talks with the Likud.

In response to the Channel 12 report, Liberman told the Knesset Channel that while he didn't reject the idea of joining a right-wing government out of hand, he wasn't sure whether new elections would be worse than a narrow government.

"New elections or a narrow right-wing government: I don't know which is worse, but I understand the frustration within the party."

On Wednesday, MK Forer, the number two on the Yisrael Beytenu list, appeared on the Hadashot Haboker program, confirming his support for his party’s inclusion in a right-wing government over new elections.

Forer blamed the Blue and White party for the failure to build a unity government, and said that while he still hopes a broad coalition with both the Likud and Blue and White could be formed, if no breakthrough could be reached before next Wednesday’s deadline, he favors the establishment of a narrow right-wing coalition over a third election.

“I see Blue and White’s refusal to enter into a unity government. We now have three options on the table: a unity government, a narrow right-wing government, or new elections.”

“As far as I’m concerned, the best option is a unity government, but if we’re left with the other two options, in my opinion it would be better to have a government than go to elections a third time.”

“I told Liberman that the haredim will have to make concessions and be flexible, but if the choices are a narrow right-wing government or elections, I think that new elections are the worst option for Israel, and we must do everything possible to prevent that.”

Blue and White chief Benny Gantz met with Netanyahu Tuesday night, but the two failed to make any progress, with both sides blaming each other for the deadlock.