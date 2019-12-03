Netanyahu, Gantz meet: No progress made

Likud, Blue and White leaders meet for 45 minutes, fail to make headway in unity government negotiations.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Blue and White chairman MK Benny Gantz met Tuesday at the Kirya in Tel Aviv for coalition negotiations.

The meeting lasted only 45 minutes and ended without any progress being made.

In order to prevent unnecessary elections and to establish a unity government, Prime Minister Netanyahu proposed creating legislation to anchor a rotation between him and Gantz in law to prevent either party from reneging on the potential agreement in the future.

A Likud official stated: "Despite these far-reaching concessions, Blue and White continue to refuse the establishment of a unity government due to Yair Lapid's campaign against the establishment of a unity government."

At the same time, Kan 11 reported that Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met with Labor party chairman Amir Peretz today. Edelstein wanted to re-examine the feasibility of supporting the proposal that Netanyahu will lead the government for a short time, which Peretz refused again.