Knesset Legal Advisor against Bennett's appointment as DM

Knesset Legal Advisor Eyal Yinon believes that the process in which Naftali Bennett was appointed to the position of Defense Minister was flawed and contrary to the Basic Law, the Globes newspaper reported on Monday.

According to Yinon's legal opinion, which was submitted in response to a petition in the Supreme Court against the appointment, the government had a duty to obtain the Knesset's approval for the appointment.

Despite the opinion, however, Yinon requests that the Supreme Court not accept the petition and order Bennett's appointment to be canceled, but only apply his interpretation of the law from here on.

Yinon said that the dismissal of Bennett as Defense Minister should not be ordered because his appointment was based on the Attorney General's interpretation of the law and which approved of the appointment because the issue had not yet been discussed in a legal ruling and "since the appointment relied on previous appointments made in a similar manner."