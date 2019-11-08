

Bennett will be appointed as Minister of Defense Netanyahu and Bennett meet, agree on Likud-New Right joint faction Arutz Sheva Staff,

Flash 90 Netanyahu and Bennett PM Netanyahu and New Right Chairman Naftali Bennett met this morning at the Prime Minister's Office. Netanyahu proposed to appoint Bennett as Minister of Defense, and Bennett accepted the proposal. The appointment will be brought to the government for approval at the upcoming government meeting.



Bennett agreed that if when a new government will be formed, another person may be appointed Secretary of Defense.



The two also agreed that the Likud and the New Right would immediately form a joint faction in the 22nd Knesset (according to the Likud-Israel-Beitenu model in the 19th Knesset) and will work together as a joint faction throughout the current Knesset.





