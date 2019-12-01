Deri: We will not play Liberman's game

Shas leader says no point in signing document supporting Netanyahu now, Liberman unlikely to sign document himself.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri did not immediately agree to sign the document recommending Binyamin Netanyahu remain prime minister to President Reuven Rivlin.

In a statement issued by the Shas chairman, he notes that the attempt now made in the Likud is in fact in the hands of Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

The story about Liberman's signatures is fake, another attempt to hang on in the political system," Deri said.

"Signing now makes no sense because there are 11 days left. Playing Liberman's game is completely unnecessary. He will not join the right-wing bloc, he is more likely to support the left-wing Arab government."

The Likud party on Sunday circulated a document calling on all 55 MKs from the right-wing and haredi bloc to sign supporting Netanyahu's candidacy.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in an interview with Reshet Bet this morning, "There are no big gaps, there is a possibility of establishing a unity government and for that reason Blue and White will not move towards any talks that will allow cooperation, the establishment of a unity government and the prevention of elections."

Katz added, "I just signed a form in which I support Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government. I expect there will soon be 55 signatures. If Liberman adds the signatures of his faction then there will be 63 signatures."