Likud makes last-ditch attempt to form government

The Likud party made a last-ditch attempt to form a right-wing government under Prime Minister Netanyahu, gathering signatures from the entire right-wing haredi bloc in support of Netanyahu.

According to the law, Netanyahu requires 61 signatures to get President Reuven Rivlin to give him 14 days to form a government, and Likud hopes that Yisrael Beyteinu leader Liberman will agree to join the right-wing bloc in signing fr Netanyahu as he said last night.

Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said in an interview with Reshet Bet this morning, "There are no big gaps, there is a possibility of establishing a unity government and for that reason Blue and White will not move towards any talks that will allow cooperation, the establishment of a unity government and the prevention of elections."

Katz added, "I just signed a form in which I support Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government. I expect there will soon be 55 signatures. If Liberman adds the signatures of his faction then there will be 63 signatures."