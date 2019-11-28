Haredim to Liberman: Forward a list of demands

In light of the statement made by Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman that if the Prime Minister would make a compromise on issues of religion and state he would join a right-wing coalition, the haredi parties on Thursday turned to Liberman’s associates and conveyed the message that there is room to talk.

According to a report on Channel 13 News, the haredi representatives understood that they had to respond to what appeared to be signals on the part of Liberman indicating a willingness in principle to withdraw from his election promise and conveyed a message: Send us a final and honest list of demands - and we will address it.

On Thursday morning, Liberman stated in an interview with Reka Radio that "if Netanyahu would have been willing to make any concessions to Yisrael Beytenu, we could have formed a stable coalition of 63 Knesset members."

"Right now, the obstacle is Netanyahu's desire not to say goodbye to the entire haredi-messianic body. It's like a Catholic wedding. Can't separate. That's what keeps Yisrael Beytenu from entering the coalition," Liberman continued.

"He always gives in to the Orthodox, we made attempts so that everything related to public transportation would be left alone - because Netanyahu gave everything to the haredim, to Litzman and Gafni, we cannot allow ourselves to enter such a coalition," he said.