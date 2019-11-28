Liberman: Open to coalition with right instead of unity govt.

Yisrael Beyteinu leader says he would have joined Netanyahu coalition if PM 'made concessions,' stood up to 'Orthodox.'

After months of making it clear that he did not sit in any government other than a unity government, Yisrael Beyteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman has stated that he is willing to join a right-wing government.

"If Netanyahu was willing to give any concessions to Yisrael Beyteinu, he could have had a coalition of 63 MKs," Liberman said in an interview with Russian-language radio station Raka Thursday.

However, Lieberman made it clear that this possibility did not materialize because there was no willingness for concessions, "Netanyahu is not ready, he always gives up in the Orthodox."

Last week, Blue and White leader returned the mandate to form the government to President Reuven Rivlin. MKs have two more weeks to submit their proposals for prime minister. Should no candidate gain the support of 61 MKs Israel will be forced to hold the third round of elections in less than a year.