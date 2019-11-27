Blue and White, Likud negotiating teams to meet Sunday

Knesset Speaker meets with representatives of the Blue and White, Likud parties in attempt to form unity government.

Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein met Wednesday evening with the negotiating teams for the Likud and Blue and White parties. The negotiations were reportedly held in a positive and good atmosphere.

Both teams approved the Knesset Speaker's proposal for a joint meeting in the Knesset on Sunday.

Edelstein will also meet with other party leaders in the coming days.

MK Moshe Ya'alon, one of the leaders of the Blue and White party, met with Edelstein Wednesday, but stated that the party would not sit with Prime Minister Netanyahu while he remains under indictment.

"We will not sit with Netanyahu in the current situation, as long as he is not cleared from the charges against him,' Ya'alon said.

"I met with the Speaker of the Knesset in an attempt to prevent elections. I made it clear that we want a unity government with Likud, and we are willing to rotate prime ministers, as long as Gantz is first. We will carry on working towards unity and to prevent elections."