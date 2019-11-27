Mother of missing KIA soldier demands release of terrorists

Mother of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, who kidnapped and killed by Hamas, demands Israel cave to demand to release jailed terrorists.

Zahava Shaul, mother of IDF soldier Oron Shaul, told Kan News that Israel must respond to terror organizations' requests and release jailed terrorists.

Oron and his comrade Hadar Goldin were murdered by Hamas terrorists during a United Nations-brokered ceasefire during 2014's Operation Protective Edge. During the years since, Hamas has steadfastly refused to return the soldiers' remains to Israel for burial, defying orders from the Red Cross.

Regarding Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's (New Right) new directive not to return terrorists' bodies to their families, Zehava said, "Terrorist bodies won't move them. In my opinion, Bennett is wrong."

"To bring back Oron and Hadar, he should sit opposite Hamas, speak on their level, and give them the terrorists they've been demanding from day one."

In 2011, Israel freed 1,027 convicted terrorists in exchange for IDF soldier Gilad Shalit, who was kidnapped during an operation in Gaza. Since then, hundreds of "Shalit deal" terrorists have returned to terror, murdering Israeli civilians and encouraging others to carry out attacks on Israel.