Bennett declares 'complete end' to return of terrorists' bodies

Defense Ministry will no longer release terrorists' bodies - regardless of whether they attempted or succeeded in carrying out terror attack

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) has decided on a change in policy: Terrorists' bodies will no longer be transferred to their families, irrespective of which terror organization the terrorist belonged to.

On Wednesday, Bennett ordered the IDF and security forces to prepare for the complete cessation of transfers of terrorists' bodies.

The decision comes after several discussions with senior defense officials regarding the issue of Israel's deterrence.

Following the decision, all of the bodies held by Israel and those which Israel will hold in the future will not be released, regardless of the type of attack the terrorist carried out or attempted to carry out, and regardless of which terror organization he belonged to.

Special exceptions (such as minor terrorists) will be weighed by the Defense Minister in accordance with the situation.

The new policy will be presented to the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet as part of a broad process to increase Israel's deterrence. It will be applied following the Cabinet's approval.

In September, Israel's Supreme Court okayed holding terrorists' bodies for the purpose of negotiations.