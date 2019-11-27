26 seats for Likud led by Sa'ar: 'I'm just getting started'

MK Sa'ar, a rival of Netanyahu hoping to replace him at helm of Likud, responds to poll showing Likud would lose strength if he leads it.

Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar, a former minister now looking to challenge Netanyahu for leadership of the Likud is unfazed by data suggesting that the party would be significantly diminished if he were to replace the Prime Minister as party chief.

On Tuesday, a poll by the Midgam polling agency showed that the Likud would win 33 seats if new elections were held today, with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu leading the party.

If Sa’ar were to defeat Netanyahu and take control of the party in next month’s leadership race, however, the Likud would win just 26 seats, the poll found.

Speaking with Galei Tzahal Wednesday morning, Sa’ar dismissed the poll, saying that he had ‘only just begun’ his bid to take control of the Likud, adding that he believed many former Likud voters would end up returning to the party if he were at the helm.

“I’ve only just begun, and I’m already at 26 seats, after the person I’m running against has headed the government for the past ten years straight,” said Sa’ar.

Sa’ar suggested that the Likud had actually been weakened in recent years, with large numbers of former supporters abandoning the party.

“Every Likud member has friends and neighbors who have left us, but they will come back to vote for the Likud if I’m at the helm.”

Sa’ar added that even if Netanyahu retained control of the Likud, polls suggest he would be unable to form a new government after new elections.

“Based on the poll, Netanyahu won’t be able to form a government after new elections. What do we expect? What will be the future? We need to make a change for the [Likud] movement and for the State.”