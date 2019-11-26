Survey: Sa'ar-led Likud weakens significantly

If elections were held today, Likud would win 33 seats, but if Sa'ar leads, Likud would receive only 26 seats, according to poll.

A poll conducted by Machon Midgam for Channel 12 News and published this evening shows that if elections were held today, the Blue and White party would receive 34 seats and the Likud 33.

The Joint Arab List would receive 13 seats, Yisrael Beyteinu 9 seats, Shas and United Torah Judaism would receive 8 seats each.

The New Right would receive 6 seats, Labor-Gesher 5 seats, while the "Democratic Union" would receive only 4 seats.

Jewish Home, National Union, and Otzma Yehudit, if they run separately, would not pass the electoral threshold. Jewish Home/National Union would receive 2.3% and Otzma Yehudit 1.2%.

According to the poll, the Rightist/haredi bloc would receive 55 seats, Liberman's party 9 seats and the Left-Arab bloc would receive 56 seats.

If Gideon Sa'ar was Likud leader, Blue and White would receive 35 seats, Likud would only have 26 seats, the Joint Arab List would take 13 seats, Shas 10, Yisrael Beyteinu 9 seats, New Right 9 seats, United Torah Judaism 8 seats, Labor-Gesher 6 seats and "Democratic Union" 4 seats.

Jewish Home/National Union would not pass the electoral threshold and receive 2.9% of the vote, and Otzma Yehudit would also not pass but receive 2.2% of the vote.

The survey was conducted by Machon Midgam among a representative sample of the entire population of Israel aged 18 and over, among 510 respondents. The maximum sampling error in the survey is =/-4%.