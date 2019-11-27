IDF attacks in Gaza

PA report: IDF attacked targets in southern Gaza after two rockets were fired toward the south. Around midnight: A false alarm in Ashkelon.

The IDF attacked targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Tuesday after two rockets were fired at southern Israel, Palestinian Arab media reported.

The attack reportedly took place in the Khan Yunis area of the southern Gaza Strip.

Around midnight, a color red siren sounded in Ashkelon, but upon examination it became clear that it was a false alarm.

On Tuesday evening, around 8:50 p.m., sirens were heard in Sderot and in communities in the Shaar Hanegev Regional Council. The Iron Dome intercepted one of two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu later in the evening commented on the rocket fire on the south.

"If anyone in Gaza thinks he can raise his head after Operation Black Belt - he is mistaken. We will respond firmly to any attack against us and continue to maintain Israel's security on all fronts," he said.

Sderot Mayor Alon Davidi called on Netanyahu to order a strong military response to the rocket fire at his city.

"Prime Minister, Mr. Binyamin Netanyahu, two weeks you ordered to diffuse a ticking bomb in Gaza. Two rockets were fired at Sderot this evening," he said.

"If you do not call for a strong and firm response to eliminate the squad that fired the missiles in our direction, you will prove in your lack of response that you are giving Hamas and Jihad immunity," continued Davidi.