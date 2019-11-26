Rocket barrage at Gaza area communities

Two rockets launched this evening from Gaza toward Israeli territory; Iron Dome intercepts one. Woman injured on way to protected area.

A Red Alert siren sounded this evening in Sderot and several communities in the Gaza area. Residents reported hearing explosions.

The IDF Spokesman said two launches from the Gaza Strip were identified towards Israeli territory. Iron Dome fighters intercepted one.

No calls of casualties were received at MDA Hotline 101, except for one woman who was injured while on her way to a protected area and treated by MDA teams.

The Sderot Municipality said, "There are no known casualties in the city and no injuries reported, except for a woman who was hurt on her way to a protected area. Currently no change in the guidelines. Updates later as needed."