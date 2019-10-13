Hitler graffiti found near Rabbi Nachman's grave

Graffiti image of Nazi leader found in Uman. Israel's ambassador to Ukraine condemns.

A graffiti image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler was found near the grave of Rabbi Nachman in the city of Uman in Ukraine.

Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Joel Lion, posted a photo of the vandalism on his Twitter account.

“In Uman, not far away from Rabbi Nachman's grave. Anti-Semites painted a graffiti of the biggest murderer of Jews in History. Never Again begins by fighting any kind of anti-Semitism as defined by the IHRA,” he wrote.

“Ukraine should strongly condemn and bring the perpetrators to justice,” added Lion.

He later thanked the local authorities for promptly acting to remove the offensive graffiti.

“We welcome the prompt reaction of the Ukrainian Authorities,” he tweeted.

Local police have reportedly arrested a suspect in the vandalism who was taken into questioning.

Ukrainian law stipulates that the sentence for such a crime can be a maximum of five years in prison.

