Qatar to end grants to Gaza?

Hamas source says end to $30 million grant will mean escalation of security situation on Israeli border.

Qatar will cease providing funding to Hamas in 2020, Lebanon's Al Akhbar newspaper reported.

The paper, which is affiliated with the Lebanon-based Hezbollah terror group, quoted Hamas sources who said that Qatari emissary Mohammed al-Emadi told Hamas and other Gaza factions that there was a difficulty in renewing the grant in 2020.

The $30 million monthly grant is intended to provide aid for 109,000 Gazan families living in poverty, as well as pay some for some of the Hamas-run enclave's fuel imports.

However, the sources said that Hamas leadership believes the grant will be renewed regardless, due to its connections with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the fact that not renewing the grant will lead to an escalation with Israel, Al Akhbar added.

The sources added that another option would be Israel transferring the funds directly to Hamas' treasury from the taxes Israel collects for the Palestinian Authority. Other options would include completely removing the "blockade" or a military escalation.