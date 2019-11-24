Iranian VP warns regional countries

Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri says there will be “dire consequences” if it is proven that neighbors stoked unrest in Iran.

Iranian Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri on Saturday warned regional countries of “dire consequences” if it is proven that they meddled to stoke unrest in Iran.

“Some countries in the region should know that they will be not have an easy life in the region if clues are found that show they intervened to create unrest in Iran,” said Jahangiri, according to the Reuters news agency.

The unrest erupted a week ago Friday, hours after it was announced that the price of gas would rise to 15,000 rials per liter (12 US cents) from 10,000 for the first 60 liters, and to 30,000 rials for any extra fuel bought after that each month.

Amnesty International said it had documented at least 106 deaths of protesters killed by security forces, making it the worst street unrest in Iran in at least a decade and possibly since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iran has blamed “thugs” linked to exiles and foreign foes - the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - for stirring up unrest following hikes in gasoline prices.

On Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani declared “victory” over foreign enemies as the protests calmed down.

On Friday it was announced that Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have arrested about 100 leaders of the protests.